Gujarat High Court on Wednesday issued notice to Election Commission on a plea moved by Congress candidate from Gondal constituency, Arjun Khatariya who claims he can't find polling agents due to fear of BJP leader Jayrajsinh Jadeja whose wife is contesting from BJP.

Gondal is one of the 182 assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is located in Rajkot district. The constituency will have 221 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 2,04,013.

OneIndia News