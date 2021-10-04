YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Gujarat gets 95% of long average rainfall of 30 years; Sept wetter than last 3 months combined

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Ahmedabad, Oct 4: Gujarat has received 95 per cent of its long average rainfall of 30 years so far this season, with maximum rainfall taking place in September, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said on Monday.

    As per the SEOC, Gujarat has, so far, recorded 798.7 mm rainfall, or 95.09 per cent of its average rainfall of the last 30 years, which stands at 840 mm.

    Gujarat gets 95% of long average rainfall of 30 years; Sept wetter than last 3 months combined

    Gujarat recorded 426.21 mm rainfall in September alone, which is the highest in at least one decade, while in August, rainfall was limited to 65.32 mm. The state received 120.4 and 176.7 mm rainfall in June and July this year, respectively, the SEOC said in a report.

    It said Saurashtra has recorded the highest amount of rainfall, with Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar and Rajkot districts receiving more than 130 per cent of the average rainfall.

    Kutch has received 111.7 per cent of its 30-year average rainfall, while north Gujarat has received 512.96 mm of rainfall, or 71.59 per cent, the lowest among five regions in the state. East-central and south Gujarat regions have received 83.65 and 93.05 per cent of their average rainfall respectively, the SEOC report said.

    Aravalli district reported the lowest rainfall, at 62.58 per cent of its average, followed by the Dangs at 67.86 per cent, the SEOC said.

    Of the 251 talukas in Gujarat, 61 received more than 1,000 mm rainfall, 130 received 501-1000 mm rainfall, 59 between 251-500 mm and Lakhani in Banaskantha getting just 241 mm, the only taluka in the state that got rainfall below 250 mm.

    More GUJARAT News  

    Read more about:

    gujarat rainfall

    Story first published: Monday, October 4, 2021, 17:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 4, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X