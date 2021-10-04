Gujarat gets 95% of long average rainfall of 30 years; Sept wetter than last 3 months combined

Gujarat: Woman forces 11-year-old girl to dip her hand in boiling oil to prove she was not lying

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Ahmedabad, Oct 4: Gujarat has received 95 per cent of its long average rainfall of 30 years so far this season, with maximum rainfall taking place in September, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said on Monday.

As per the SEOC, Gujarat has, so far, recorded 798.7 mm rainfall, or 95.09 per cent of its average rainfall of the last 30 years, which stands at 840 mm.

Gujarat recorded 426.21 mm rainfall in September alone, which is the highest in at least one decade, while in August, rainfall was limited to 65.32 mm. The state received 120.4 and 176.7 mm rainfall in June and July this year, respectively, the SEOC said in a report.

It said Saurashtra has recorded the highest amount of rainfall, with Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar and Rajkot districts receiving more than 130 per cent of the average rainfall.

Kutch has received 111.7 per cent of its 30-year average rainfall, while north Gujarat has received 512.96 mm of rainfall, or 71.59 per cent, the lowest among five regions in the state. East-central and south Gujarat regions have received 83.65 and 93.05 per cent of their average rainfall respectively, the SEOC report said.

Aravalli district reported the lowest rainfall, at 62.58 per cent of its average, followed by the Dangs at 67.86 per cent, the SEOC said.

Of the 251 talukas in Gujarat, 61 received more than 1,000 mm rainfall, 130 received 501-1000 mm rainfall, 59 between 251-500 mm and Lakhani in Banaskantha getting just 241 mm, the only taluka in the state that got rainfall below 250 mm.

Story first published: Monday, October 4, 2021, 17:07 [IST]