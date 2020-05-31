  • search
    Gujarat extends lockdown till June 30: What's allowed and what's not

    Ahmedabad, May 31: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday announced guidelines for Unlock-1 in the state with more relaxations and reliefs which will be implemented from June 1, 2020.

    Unlock 1.0: What's open and What's closed in Gujarat

    • No relaxations will be given in the containment zones except for essential goods and essential services.
    • Trade and offices can be continued from 8 am to 7 pm, except in containment zones.
    • As per home ministry guidelines, curfew will be enforced in the entire state from 9 pm to 5 am in the state.
    • State transport buses will run with 60 per cent seating capacity across the state, while city buses can run with 50 per cent seating capacity.
    • Odd-even system for shops across the state to be withdrawn.
    • Offices allowed to reopen with rules of social distance.
    • Motorcycles and scooters now allow two people to ride with a family member, wearing a mask is mandatory.
    • Large vehicles-four wheel-SUV can carry driver plus three persons.
    • Secretariat and government offices will start working normally from Monday, June 1.
    • Banks across the state, including the containment zone, will also be doing full-fledged work from June 1.
    • Hotels, restaurants, religious places, malls will not be operational untill June 8 as per Government of India guidelines.
    • The health department will finalise and announce the state's containment zone areas by Sunday evening.
    • The decision to start educational institutions-schools, colleges, coaching classes, tuition classes will be taken in the month of July as per the guidelines of the Central Government.

    Story first published: Sunday, May 31, 2020, 18:36 [IST]
