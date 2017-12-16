Gujarat elections: Yogendra Yadav does a U-turn?

As the countdown has begun Swaraj India leader and political expert Yogendra Yadav said that he 'doesn't disbelieve or disregard exit polls which predicted victory for BJP in 2017 Gujarat assembly elections. He admitted that sample in the survey was self-selected, therefore comprised only those with higher interest and motivation.

Yogendra Yadav tweeted, "I should clarify. I don't disbelieve/disregard exit polls. The figures projected by all of them rule out my 2nd and 3rd scenario (of big defeat for BJP), but not 1st scenario of a very close finish. In any case, let's wait till 18th to assess my earlier projection."

He admitted that sample in the survey was self-selected, therefore comprised only those with higher interest and motivation and is therefore not representative even of the internet users.

What I said was that sample in this survey is self-selected, therefore comprises only those with higher interest and motivation and is therefore not representative even of the internet users. https://t.co/g9EbGikkrp — Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) December 15, 2017



He had predicted a major drubbing for the BJP in the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017. Yadav, in the Twitter handle, has given three possible scenarios, all of which predict win for Congress. In 'Scenario 1', which Yadav terms as 'possible' outcome, the Congress is slated to win 92 seats while the BJP will manage 86 seats. Vote share of both the parties is likely to be 43 per cent.

In 'Scenario-2', Yadav has predicted resounding victory for the Congress with the grand old party likely to get 113 seats with 45 per cent vote share. His prediction for BJP in the second scenario is that of 65 seats.

If the prediction by exit polls are to be believed then the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to continue its ruling spree in Gujarat. ABP-CSDS predicted outright win for BJP in Gujarat with 117 seats, while the Congress is likely to get 64 seats. Gujarat Assembly has 182 seats and the magic number to form a government is 92 seats.

Times Now-VMR exit poll predicted that the BJP would win 113 out of the 182 seats in the Gujarat Assembly while the Congress is likely to win 66 seats.

According to C-voter exit poll in Gujarat, the BJP is projected to get 47.4 per cent of the votes versus the Congress' 43.3 per cent. India Today Axis poll has predicted a vote share of 47 per cent for the BJP in Gujarat while it says that Congress may get 42 per cent votes.

