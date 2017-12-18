Gujarat elections: Three things both BJP, Congress need to worry about

The Gujarat verdict is all set to be out. Both exit polls and trends indicate that the BJP is heading for a major victory. It has probably been one of the most bitterly fought elections in recent times.

Irrespective of a BJP or Congress win, there are three important lessons that both parties will have to learn at the end of this battle. The elections were fought on various issues such as GST, demonetisation, jobs, just to name a few.

What Congress should be worried about:

The failure to portray a strong leader may have hurt the party.

The exit polls have been spot on 90 percent of the times

Congress failed to overcome Modi image in Gujarat

What BJP should be worried about:

The drop in women voter turns out. The gap between the percentage of women and men who voted this year has widened to 8 percent from 3 percent in 2012.

The BJP's unlikely chance of bettering its 2012 performance.

The punters too giving the BJP lower seats.

OneIndia News