Gujarat elections: Rahul Gandhi resumes 'Navsarjan Yatra' from Porbandar

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi resumed 'Navsarjan Yatra' in poll-bound Gujarat after paying a visit to Kirti Mandir in Porbandar on Friday. Today's campaign started from Porbandar and will end in Ahmedabad.

At the outset, Rahul Gandhi addressed a public gathering for the fisherman community.

At 3:00 pm on November 24, Rahul will address medical and paramedical students at Thakorbhai Desai Hall in Ahmedabad. The same day at 4 pm in Mangal Pande Hall, Viratnagar, Rahul will interact with academicians.

On November 24 evening, he will address a major public meeting in Patidar-dominated Nikol area of East Ahmedabad where PAAS convener Hardik Patel is likely to meet him. State Congress, however, is yet to officially confirm this.

On November 25, Rahul is expected to visit Dahegam (Gandhinagar) and Dahod for the one-day Navsarjan Yatra.

Shri Rahul Gandhi ji will be holding sabhas in Porbandar and Ahmedabad today. #Congress_સાથે_ગુજરાત pic.twitter.com/coXkOh6cYL — Gujarat Congress (@INCGujarat) November 24, 2017

OneIndia News