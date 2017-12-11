Gujarat elections: Police denies permission to PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi rallies in Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi's roadshows in Ahmedabad have been denied permission by police citing law and order and public inconvenience.

Anup Kumar Singh, Police Commissioner Ahmedabad, said, "Request by BJP & Congress for conducting PM Modi & Rahul Gandhi's roadshow tomorrow, turned down by Police due to security, law & order reasons & to avoid public inconvenience."

As per NDTV, there was a possibility of some overlap between PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi's roadshows.

PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi were supposed to hold roadshows in Ahmedabad on Monday and Tuesday respectively. PM Narendra Modi was scheduled to address a rally in Ahmedabad at 7.30PM today. Prior to Ahmedabad, PM Modi will go to Patan and Nadiad to address rallies.

Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Tharad, Viramgam, Savli and Gandhinagar on the Navsarjan Yatra today. He will address a rally in Gandhinagar after addressing one in Viramgam, which falls in the Ahmedabad district. He will also take out a roadshow in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

According to reports, the highlight of the rally is dissident BJP Maharashtra leader Nana Patole, who resigned from the Lok Sabha and quit the party on Friday, will be sharing the stage with Rahul Gandhi during a rally in Ahmedabad.

Tomorrow is the last day of campaigning for the second round of voting in Gujarat.

There are total 26 seats at stake in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar -Ahmedabad City has 16, capital Gandhinagar has two. Other eight seats are spread across rural pockets of the two districts.

The first phase of voting was over on December 9. Election Commission of India said that 68 percent voter turnout was recorded in the first phase of Gujarat Election 2017.

OneIndia News