Gujarat elections: Oldest voter of Rajkot casts her vote

The oldest voter in Rajkot, 126-year-old Chandravadiya Ajiben Sidabhai, cast her vote in the first phase of Gujarat assembly elections on Saturday. Chandravadiya Ajiben heils from Upleta town in Rajkot district. She is a mother of six daughters and a son. She does not use a walking stick, does not wear glasses and has never suffered any major illness.

A midwife in her early years, she has around 700 deliveries to her credit recalls her son Mehramanbhai, 68.

A special arrangement was made in booth for Ajiben so that she doesn't have to stand in long queue. There are 662 voters in 90-100 age group in the entire district. The maximum number of 110 voters in the state and lowest in Thakkarbapanagar is 06 Shatuyu voters

OneIndia News