Gujarat elections: Jignesh Mevani appeals for crowdfunding, Arundhati Roy tops donor list

Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani, who is contesting elections from the Vadgam constituency as an Independent candidate in the upcoming Gujarat Elections, has raised over nine lakh rupees for his poll campaign.

So far 236 people have donated money to the campaign run on crowdfunding website-Crowdnewsing. The crowdfunding was started 22 days ago. Till date, Rs 9,47,639 has been raised. Booker Prize-winning author Arundhati Roy has donated Rs 3,00,000 to Mevani's campaign.

On Facebook, Mevani urged people to contribute to the campaign. "The What's happening in Gujarat is unprecedented. The influx of young energy has turned the public opinion upside down; this is the first time in two decades that the BJP is facing a real challenge. So who really gets the credit for this turn-around? We do - the people of this country who come out fighting each time we are pushed against the wall. One of the key pillars of our movement is Jignesh Mevani who is mobilising Dalits across Gujarat to assert themselves against years of mob-rule," he wrote on the social media platform.

"Winning the Gujarat election is important, but more important than that is the autonomy and complete freedom of the movement, which can only happen if the Dalit movement stays away from political or corporate funding. Which means the onus is on you and me to raise the funds that our movement needs!." he further added.

Top five donors

Arundhati Roy - Rs 3,00,000

Kishor Tappita - Rs 29,000

Aditya Nigam - Rs 25,000

Nivedita Menon - Rs 25,000

Sarita Thakore - Rs 21, 000

OneIndia News