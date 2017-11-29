Rahul’s Hindu register saga at Somnath temple: Congress calls signature fake

Amid election campaign in Gujarat, questions are being raised about Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi's religion after he visited Somnath temple on Wednesday.

According to reports, Rahul Gandhi registered his name in the column meant for non-Hindus visiting the temple register maintained by the trust. He was accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel. This incident has triggered a big question about Rahul Gandhi' s religion.

The trust has put out a board outside Somnath temple, any non-Hindu entering Somnath temple will need to declare it in a register and he/she will be allowed to visit the temple with security person from Shri Somnath Trust accompanying him/her. The rule demands that non-Hindus will need to take permission for darshan at Mandir.

However, Congress denied the allegations of BJP. He showed another register book which has Rahul Gandhi's signature.

Congress leader Deependra Hooda, said, "Here is the original signature of Rahul Gandhi at Somnath Temple.Very clearly. The other signature is written as 'Rahul Gandhi ji', why would he write ji? Don't know who wrote it. BJP doing what it does best, diverting from real issues."

It is worth mentioning that BJP has been questioning Rahul Gandhi's visit to temples in Gujarat during his 'Navsarjan Yatra'. At this juncture, Rahul registering his name in non-Hindu column likely to rake up the debate.

Randeep Surjewala also joined Hooda in defending Rahul Gandhi, saying the register was never ever given to him.

