Gujarat elections: Here is why residents of Behrampura are not voting

The residents of Behrampura in Gujarat have cited a strange reason to stay away from voting. Gujarat is voting in the second phase of the assembly elections today.

Many from Behrampura have cited traffic as the main reason to stay away from voting. Locals of the area complained that the rush is too much. There is no proper parking facility near the booths, the residents said while refusing to go to the polling booth.

Over two crore people are voting in today's elections. The fate of 851 candidates contesting the 93 seeats across the 14 districts in Gujarat are at stake today.

Gujarat Assembly Election in 2007 and 2012 Party Wise (182 Seats) Party Name 2007 2012 Indian National Congress (INC) 59 57 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 117 119 Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) 3 2 Janata Dal (United) JD(U) 1 1 Gujartat Parivartan Party (GPP) - 2 Independents (IND) 2 1

The Behrampura residents said that there ought to have been better parking facilities outside the polling booths. It is impossible to stand there among such a crowd leave alone reach there, the residents said. The authorities should have made better facilities at the polling stations, the residents also said.

