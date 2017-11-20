Gujarat elections: Congress releases second list of 40 candidates

The Congress party on late Monday night released its second list of 40 candidates for next month's Gujarat Assembly polls.

The list was released for Assembly constituencies of Gujarat, which would go in the first phase of polling on December 9.

Total 89 seats will see voting in the first phase so the party is yet to declare its candidates for remaining 11 seats.

Congress has retained all sitting MLAs in the first list.

Story first published: Monday, November 20, 2017, 21:08 [IST]
