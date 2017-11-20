Gujarat elections: Congress releases second list of 40 candidates

The Congress party on late Monday night released its second list of 40 candidates for next month's Gujarat Assembly polls.

Congress releases a list of 40 star campaigners for upcoming #GujaratElection2017 pic.twitter.com/4P8BfZe2H5 — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2017

The list was released for Assembly constituencies of Gujarat, which would go in the first phase of polling on December 9.

Total 89 seats will see voting in the first phase so the party is yet to declare its candidates for remaining 11 seats.

Congress has retained all sitting MLAs in the first list.

OneIndia News