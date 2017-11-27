Gujarat elections: BJP releases sixth list of 34 candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its sixth and last list of 34 candidates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 which would be held in two phases on December 9 and 14.

With this list, the BJP has so far announced the names of 182 candidates who would be contesting the Gujarat polls.

BJP's fifth list was announced on November 24, had 13 names.

The BJP has so far announced the first list of 70 candidates, the second list of 36 candidates and 28 candidates in the third list.

