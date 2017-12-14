BJP may win 31, Congress 16 in Saurashtra-Kutch's 54 seats, predicts ABP exit poll

Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to remain voters' first preference in Gujarat with the exit poll predicting a clean sweep for Bharatiya Janata Party in Saurashtra-Kutch region.

An ABP exit poll predicts 49 per cent vote share for BJP and 41 per cent for Congress. With this vote share BJP may get 31-37 seats, Congress is likely to win 16-22.

In 2012, the BJP won 33 seats from Saurashtra region. The BJP dominated Kutch region too. Party won five of six seats.

However, the saffron party is facing strong challenge this time in both Saurashtra and Kutch region.

South Gujarat

Out of 35 seats in South Gujarat region, ABP News exit poll predicts a clean sweep for BJP. The saffron party is likely to get 21-27 seats with 52 per cent vote share. Congress is like to win 9-13 seats with 40 per cent vote share.

The verdict in Gujarat will very much change the course of polity in the run-up to the 2019 General elections.

The home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the voter turnout in the first phase stood at 66.75 per cent. The 89 seats that went to polls were in the Saurasthra, Kutch and south Gujarat regions.

In second phase, the voter turnout till 2 pm stood at 47.40 per cent.

OneIndia News