Gujarat elections 2017: BJP set for massive victory, predicts Times Now-VMR survey

A Times Now-VMR survey of voters in Gujarat has predicted a comfortable victory for the BJP in the state.

According to the Times Now-VMR opinion survey projects that the BJP could secure around 111 seats in the Gujarat assembly elections whereas, the Congress is likely to get 68 seats, seven more than what they had achieved in the 2012 polls. While this means that the BJP will fall short of their ambitious 150 seat mark.

The polling for the two-phase elections in the state will take place on December 9 and 14, and votes will be counted on December 18.

This election has become the battle of prestige for both the BJP and the Congress who are leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters.

OneIndia News