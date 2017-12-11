Gujarat Election: Delhi's Gujarati Market wants BJP in power

As the crucial Gujarat Election commenced, Oneindia visited the Gujarati Market in Delhi's Janpath road to get a sense of what the people of Gujarat settled in the National Capital have to say about Gujarat's development.

As the fight is raging between the Congress and the BJP, it is the people who has the power to either bring about the massive change or stick to the present Government. While the Congress is refuting any claims of Gujarat's development by the BJP, the latter is in no mood to let go easily and is leaving no stone unturned in the campaign to stay in power.

The Congress also tried all tricks, from promising reservation to Patels to providing unemployment allowance to youth and solving farmer issues to sweep the polls.

If reports are to be believed and surveys don't prove us wrong, the present sentiment among the people of Gujarat, especially those belonging to rural Gujarat, can prove to be difficult for BJP.

As Oneindia striked up a conversation with the Gujaratis living in the national capital, we found out is that most of the people here are happy with the present BJP government in the state and thinks that BJP should come back.

They said the the BJP government has delivered its promise of development and that GST and Demonetisation have not affected them adversely.

They also pointed out that roads have been built, and now the state has proper water suppy as opposed to the time of Congress regime.

While most hooted for the BJP a few felt that the BJP failed to improve Gujarat's conditions much and the common man had to bear the brunt of GST and Demonetisation. And also said that this election is going to throw BJP out of power.

OneIndia News