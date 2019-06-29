  • search
    Gujarat Education Minister inaugurates first National Green mentors conference in Gandhinagar

    Ahmedabad, June 29: First National Green mentors Conference 2019 is being held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat with the aim to bring together all the players involved in making Green Schools and University a reality in India. The conference is being held at Karnavati University on June 29-30, 2019.

    Bhuendrasinh Chudasama
    The event, inaugurated by Gujarat Minister of Education Bhuendrasinh Chudasama, is being organised by Green Mentors, an Ahmedabad based Nature driven organization, in association with Green Mentors Guild - a Network of Green School Principals, University Vice Chancellors and Trainers. This is the first United Nation SDG inspired Academic Conference.

    During the inaugural session of the conference Minister of Education of Gujarat, Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said that the way climate is changing, is totally unfavorable to the life on earth. Water crisis and pollution are becoming big issues. In such scenario it's our responsibility to make our children responsible for the nature. What ever outcome and suggestions will come out from this conference will be inducted in the curriculum of schools in Gujarat.

    Key topics of this Conference is New Education Policy of New India and Bringing Nature into Education. Green School concept has taken roots in many countries across the world based on various indigenous concepts including United Nation's concept of SDGs.

    In spite of the variety of Green School concepts introduced by different countries across the World, Indian concept of Green School is amazing and considered best in the World, because Indian concept of whole Green Schooling is designed on the basis of Indian ethos "5 elements of Nature (Panchabhutas)"

    On the first day today, Chudasama, Ahmedabad Mayor Bijalben Patel, BAO University's Varshaben Doshi, Green Mentors' Founder Virendra Rawat.

    Saturday, June 29, 2019
