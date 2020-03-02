  • search
Trending Delhi Riots
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Gujarat couple, who eloped before their kids' wedding, missing Again

    By PTI
    |

    Surat, Mar 02: A middle-aged couple from Gujarat has eloped once again, just over a month after they had returned to their respective homes, their family sources said on Sunday.

    The couple--Himmat Pandav, 46, who hails from Surat and Shobhna Raval, 43, of Navsari- had eloped weeks before the scheduled marriage of their respective son and daughter in January this year. They had returned to their respective families after two weeks, only to elope again it seems.

    Gujarat couple, who eloped before their kids wedding, missing Again
    Representational Image

    "Himmat Pandav and Shobhna Raval left their respective homes on Saturday. They are reportedly staying in a rented house in Surat," sources said.

    Death of six children of couple in 9 years triggers police probe

    However, unlike last time, no police complaint was filed about both going ''missing''. While Himmat Pandav is a resident of Katargam area in Surat, Shobhna Raval hails from Vijalpore town in Navsari district.

    On January 10, both of them went "missing" and police complaints were lodged to trace them at Surat and Navsari, respectively.

    When the couple went missing for the first time, their family had said that the knew each other as both lived in Katargam area as youngsters, with Raval shifting to Navsari after marriage.

    After their return on January 26, Shobhna Raval went to her paternal home, after her husband refused to accept her.

    More GUJARAT News

    Read more about:

    gujarat couple missing

    Story first published: Monday, March 2, 2020, 10:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 2, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X