Gujarat couple, who eloped before their kids' wedding, missing Again

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

Surat, Mar 02: A middle-aged couple from Gujarat has eloped once again, just over a month after they had returned to their respective homes, their family sources said on Sunday.

The couple--Himmat Pandav, 46, who hails from Surat and Shobhna Raval, 43, of Navsari- had eloped weeks before the scheduled marriage of their respective son and daughter in January this year. They had returned to their respective families after two weeks, only to elope again it seems.

"Himmat Pandav and Shobhna Raval left their respective homes on Saturday. They are reportedly staying in a rented house in Surat," sources said.

However, unlike last time, no police complaint was filed about both going ''missing''. While Himmat Pandav is a resident of Katargam area in Surat, Shobhna Raval hails from Vijalpore town in Navsari district.

On January 10, both of them went "missing" and police complaints were lodged to trace them at Surat and Navsari, respectively.

When the couple went missing for the first time, their family had said that the knew each other as both lived in Katargam area as youngsters, with Raval shifting to Navsari after marriage.

After their return on January 26, Shobhna Raval went to her paternal home, after her husband refused to accept her.