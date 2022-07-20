Gujarat: Cop on duty mowed down by truck in Anand district

India

Madhuri Adnal

Anand, July 20: A police constable was run over by a truck while trying to stop it during vehicle checking in Gujarat's Anand district on Wednesday early morning. The incident took place around 1 am on a highway near Borsad town.

A container truck hit constable Karansinh Raj (40) when he tried to wave it down, said deputy Superintendent of Police D H Desai.

"He was grievously injured and died in a hospital around 11.30 am," Desai said. The truck driver fled from the spot leaving his vehicle behind and search was on for him, the official said.

Anand SP Ajit Rajian confirmed the officer's death and informed that the accused driver has been identified. He also said that the Police are investigating the case and have launched a manhunt to nab the accused on run.

Jharkhand policewoman on vehicle checking drive mowed down by pickup van

Earlier in the day, a female sub-inspector was mowed down in Jharkhand's Ranchi. The incident occurred when Sandhya Topno, in-charge of Tupudana OP, was stationed for a routine vehicle check during the night. During the vehicle check, a pickup van rammed into the 2018 batch inspector at around 3 AM. The accused has been arrested, according to the Ranchi police.

Meanwhile, in a similar incident from Haryana, Tauru DSP Surender Singh was crushed to death by the illegal mining mafia which mowed him down near Nuh's Pachgaon on Monday, close to Gugugram. The DSP died on the spot and his body was found in an open dumpster. The DSP was also due for retirement soon, sources said.

Story first published: Wednesday, July 20, 2022, 16:19 [IST]