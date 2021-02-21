Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani tests negative for COVID-19

With Gujarat reporting 1,144 COVID-19 cases in single-day, CM says situation better than in Kerala

Ahmedabad, Feb 21: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani tested negative for coronavirus on Sunday, the CM''s office said.

Earlier, Rupani, 64, tested positive for the viral infection on February 15, a day after he fainted on a stage during campaigning for civic polls in Vadodara.

Since then, he was undergoing treatment at the U N MehtaHeart Hospital in Ahmedabad.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister''s Office on Sunday, he "tested negative for COVID-19 in the RT-PCR test done today".