Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani tests negative for COVID-19
India
Ahmedabad, Feb 21: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani tested negative for coronavirus on Sunday, the CM''s office said.
Earlier, Rupani, 64, tested positive for the viral infection on February 15, a day after he fainted on a stage during campaigning for civic polls in Vadodara.
Since then, he was undergoing treatment at the U N MehtaHeart Hospital in Ahmedabad.
According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister''s Office on Sunday, he "tested negative for COVID-19 in the RT-PCR test done today".