    Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani tests negative for COVID-19

    By
    |

    Ahmedabad, Feb 21: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani tested negative for coronavirus on Sunday, the CM''s office said.

    Vijay Rupani

    Earlier, Rupani, 64, tested positive for the viral infection on February 15, a day after he fainted on a stage during campaigning for civic polls in Vadodara.

    Centre writes to states reporting spike in daily COVID-19 cases

    Since then, he was undergoing treatment at the U N MehtaHeart Hospital in Ahmedabad.

    According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister''s Office on Sunday, he "tested negative for COVID-19 in the RT-PCR test done today".

    Story first published: Sunday, February 21, 2021, 16:16 [IST]
    X