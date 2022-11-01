How the flame of Azadi was kept ablaze by the tribal community: PM Modi explains

Gujarat bridge collapse: PM Modi chairs high-level meeting in Morbi to review situation

oi-Deepika S

Morbi, Nov 01: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting in Morbi to review situation in the wake of the bridge collapse incident that claimed more than 140 lives.

The Prime Minister stated that the authorities must stay in touch with the affected families and ensure that they receive all possible help in this tragic hour.

Officials briefed the Prime Minister on the rescue ops and the assistance provided to those affected.

PM said the need of the hour is to conduct a detailed and extensive inquiry which will identify all aspects relating to this mishap. He also added that the key learnings from the inquiry must be implemented at the very earliest.

Those present at the meeting were CM Bhupendrabhai Patel, MoS Home Shri Harsh Sanghavi, Minister in the Gujarat Government Shri Brijesh Merja, Chief Secretary of Gujarat, State DGP, local Collector, SP, Inspector General of Police, MLAs and MPs and other officials.

Earlier, upon reaching Morbi, the Prime Minister visited the site of the bridge mishap. He went to the local hospital where the injured are recovering. He also interacted with those involved in rescue and relief work and lauded their fortitude.

PM Modi, who is touring poll-bound Gujarat, was briefed on the relief and rescue operations at the accident site, located around 300 km from the state capital.

At least 141 people, including women and children, were killed and over 100 are receiving treatment for their injuries sustained after a cable suspension bridge in Morbi town collapsed on Sunday, plunging people into the Machchhu River.