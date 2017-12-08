Gujarat assembly polls: A laser show by BJP to bag votes

From magicians to grand road shows, the political parties in Gujarat are leaving no stone unturned to win the keenly contested battle. Gujarat which has been the BJP's stronghold for over 2 decades and the party is going the extra mile to retain the state comfortably.

The BJP has been using technology to woo the voters. With a strong IT team comprising over 20,000 cyber warriors, the party is now using a laser and light show to enthrall the voters of the state.

Apart from holding countless rallies, BJP has now come up with unique style of campaigning by putting up a laser light show at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad, ANI reported.

"It is a new form of campaigning which is called projection maping. In this, we have put a cutout of Gujarat map and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture. The projection will be done on this cutout only. In the cutout, a glimpse of development that has taken place in Gujarat and Prime Minister Modi's achievements will be projected so that people of the state can memories it," BJP leader Anil Jain told the media.

The two-phase Gujarat assembly elections will take place on December 9 and 14, while the results will be out on December 18.

OneIndia News