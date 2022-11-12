YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Gujarat Assembly Polls 2022: BJP releases 2nd list of 6 candidates

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 12: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released the second list of six candidates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections.

    Earlier, the saffron party had announced the first list of 160 candidates and Hardik Patel, who quit Congress and joined the saffron party in June this year, has been given the ticket to contest the poll from Viramgam constituency.

    Gujarat Assembly Polls 2022: BJP releases 2nd list of 6 candidates

    Gujarat will vote in two phases on December 1 and 5 and the votes will be counted on December 8.

    The BJP is aiming to set a new record in terms of the number of seats won and the entry of the AAP has made it a triangular fight this time in the state which was traditionally known for its bipolar elections.

    Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: BJP releases list of 40-star campaigners, PM Modi and JP Nadda top in listGujarat Assembly Election 2022: BJP releases list of 40-star campaigners, PM Modi and JP Nadda top in list

    In the fiercely fought elections five years ago, the BJP had won 99 seats and its main rival Congress bagged 77 seats.

    Currently, the BJP's strength in the 182-member Assembly is 111 after several MLAs from the Congress defected to it and it is unlikely that the saffron party will repeat all the incumbent MLAs.

    Comments

    More BJP News  

    Read more about:

    bjp candidates gujarat assembly elections 2022 politics

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X