Gujarat Assembly Poll 2017: BJP releases manifesto sans Gujarat leaders' photos

Hours before polling begins for phase one of Gujarat Assembly Polls 2017, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its vision document on Friday. Union Minister Arun Jaitley, accompanied by cabinet colleague Ravi Shankar Prasad, Gujarat BJP leaders Bhupender Yadav and Jitu Vaghani, addressed a press conference where the manifesto was released.

The vision document copy does not consist pictures of Gujarat BJP leaders contesting the election given the model code of conduct. "In one line, the vision document aims to maintain the double-digit growth our government has brought to Gujarat. We are proud of our achievements and hope to head in the same direction," said Arun Jaitley.

"While many people criticise the Gujarat development model, performance speaks for itself. There are very few states that have a double-digit growth rate and Gujarat, with 10 per cent in the last 5 years, is a role model," Arun Jaitley said while releasing the manifesto.

The union minister tore into the Congress' promises deeming them non-feasible. "Reservation beyond 50 percent is a constitutional impossibility and additional concession of Rs 1,21,000 crore is a financial improbability," Jaitley said while taking potshots at Congress' promises for the state on Patidar quota and loan waivers.

Responding to allegations of corruptions levelled by the Congress in the Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation and Rafale deals, Jaitley said that there were no instances of corruption. "Congress is manufacturing allegations of corruption after being in power for so long and indulging in corruption. For years they kept mum over Rafale deal and chose to raise it days ahead of Gujarat election," Arun Jaitley said.

OneIndia News