Gujarat assembly elections 2017: How BJP strategically used Yogi

The BJP which is looking to retain Gujarat relied heavily on Yogi Adityanath during its campaign. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister who is one of the star campaigners for the BJP was strategically used by the party in the run-up to the Gujarat assembly elections 2017.

He campaigned in Saurashtra, Surat and coastal Porbandar in the last three days. Yogi was strategically placed in these locations as these areas have a large number of immigrants.

The fact that these areas including the diamond hub of Surat have a large number of people from UP, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh was also one of the main factors that made Yogi campaign in these places.

For the BJP Yogi is the best bet when it comes to consolidating the Hindu votes. He is a very visible Hindu face and uses that card extensively during his campaign. During his rallies, he spoke about constructing the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Yogi during his campaigns also manages to cut across all castes and the fact that is a Kshatriya by birth and a practicing priest only adds to his appeal.

During his rallies, he spared no effort to take on the Congress. He said in the 2014 elections, the Congress did not win a single seat in Gujarat and the people must ensure the same happens in 2017, he had also said. He also raised the development plank and said that this had happened in Gujarat only because of the BJP.

OneIndia News