Gujarat and HP Election Results 2022 LIVE: BJP heading towards landslide victory in Gujarat

Gujarat and HP Election Results 2022 LIVE: BJP heading towards landslide victory in Gujarat

New Delhi, Dec 08: The lotus is set to bloom in Gujarat with the BJP leading in over 140 seats while in Himachal Pradesh there is a neck-and-neck fight between the saffron party and Congress.

Exit polls have predicted a big win for the BJP in Gujarat which is eyeing its seventh consecutive term. While the contest in Gujarat has traditionally been between the BJP and Congress, it was three-cornered this time around with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) entering the poll arena.

Gujarat and HP Election Results 2022 LIVE: Lotus to bloom again in Gujarat as BJP crosses halfway mark

Most of the pollsters for Himachal Pradesh which has been a swing state where both the Congress and the BJP have come to power, taking turns for the last 40 years has entrusted saffron party to lead it for the next five years, bucking a well-established trend.

10:57 AM
Dec 8, 2022
Gujarat

BJP heading towards a landslide victory in Gujarat with the party leading on 149 of the 182 seats, as per the official EC trends.

10:53 AM
Dec 8, 2022
Gujarat

BJP now leading on 149 seats in the state and Congress on far 18, as counting continues.

10:52 AM
Dec 8, 2022
Himachal Pradesh

Congress leading on 33 and BJP on 31 seats as counting continues in the state with the majority mark being 35 as per EC trends

10:52 AM
Dec 8, 2022

Gujarat model is being endorsed and accepted by people since 2000-2001. The model that we're presenting before the nation is being accepted. I congratulate the people & BJP of Gujarat. It's one of the biggest ever record in polling history: Parliamentary Affairs Min

10:51 AM
Dec 8, 2022

Not right. Party witnessed good results in several areas, but not in others. It'll be our effort to see how situation can be improved where results are good & what can be done where it isn't as per expectation: Mukul Wasnik when asked that Cong is declining

10:50 AM
Dec 8, 2022
Political Heavyweights
Seraj
Jai Ram Thakur
BJP
Chet Ram Thakur
Cong
Vs
Himachal Pradesh : Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur wins from Seraj. The 57-year-old leader has been winning in Seraj since 1998, and is a five-time legislator from the constituency, earlier known as Chachiot.
10:48 AM
Dec 8, 2022
Gujarat

There is pro-incumbency in Gujarat. We are creating a new record in Gujarat as the people of the state have immense faith in PM Modi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on BJP gaining clear lead in Gujarat

10:48 AM
Dec 8, 2022
Gujarat

BJP's Rivaba Jadeja now leading in Jamnagar North Assembly constituency of Gujarat, as per ECI trends

10:48 AM
Dec 8, 2022
Himachal Pradesh

Independent candidates KL Thakur and Hiteshwar Singh lead in Nalagarh and Banjar Assembly constituencies, respectively

10:48 AM
Dec 8, 2022
Himachal Pradesh

Congress candidate from Shimla Rural and former CM late Virbhadra Singh's son, Vikramaditya Singh leading with a total of 7233 votes. Counting continues.

10:47 AM
Dec 8, 2022
Gujarat

BJP candidate from Morbi, Kantilal Amrutia leads with a total of 10,156 votes. He reportedly saved several people's lives during the Morbi bridge collapse in October.

10:47 AM
Dec 8, 2022
Political Heavyweights
Abdasa
Mamadbhai Jung Jat
Cong
Pradyumansinh Jadeja
BJP
Vs
Gujarat : Congress leader Mamadbhai Jung Jat is leading against BJP's Pradyumansinh Jadeja. Abdasa has been under the Congress since 2012.
10:46 AM
Dec 8, 2022
Gujarat

Celebrations at 'Shri Kamalam', the BJP office in Gandhinagar, as trends indicate the party's clear lead in the State elections

10:46 AM
Dec 8, 2022
Gujarat

Early trends show BJP leading in 142 seats in Gujarat, as per ECI

10:45 AM
Dec 8, 2022
Himachal Pradesh

In 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, BJP-30, Congress-30 in early leads, as per Election Commission

10:41 AM
Dec 8, 2022

Assembly bypolls | BJP's Kedar Prasad Gupta leading in Kurhani, Bihar; Congress leader Anil Kumar Sharma leading in Sardarshahar, Rajasthan

10:38 AM
Dec 8, 2022
Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh bypoll | Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Madan Bhaiya leads in Khatauli Assembly seat; BJP candidate trailing

10:38 AM
Dec 8, 2022
Gujarat

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel leading with a total of 23,713 votes in his constituency Ghatlodia.

10:38 AM
Dec 8, 2022

Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur leading with a total of 14,921 votes in his constituency Seraj.

10:36 AM
Dec 8, 2022
Gujarat

AAP candidate Karshanbhai Karmur leading with a total of 4582 votes so far, in Jamnagar North. Congress' Bipendrasinh Chatursinh Jadeja trailing on second & BJP's Rivaba Jadeja on the third position. Counting on.

10:35 AM
Dec 8, 2022
Political Heavyweights
Bhanupratappur
Savitri Manoj Mandavi
Cong
Bramhanand Netam
BJP
Vs
Chhattisgarh : In byelection to the Bhanupratappur Assembly seat in Chhattisgarh, the Congress candidate Savitri Mandavi is leading against BJP’s Brahmanand Netam.
10:31 AM
Dec 8, 2022
Political Heavyweights
Godhara
Chandrasinh Raulji
BJP
Rashmitaben Dushyantsinh Chauhan
Cong
Vs
Gujarat : Godhra strongman CK Raulji, is leading from Godhra amid Bilkis Bano case row.
10:30 AM
Dec 8, 2022

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday headed for a second straight win from the urban constituency of Ghatlodia, where he had taken a comfortable lead of over 14,000 votes over his nearest rival.

10:27 AM
Dec 8, 2022
Political Heavyweights
Jamnagar North
Karsanbhai Karmur
AAP
Rivaba Jadeja
BJP
Vs
Gujarat : Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba, who is opening her political innings, now slips to 3rd place. AAP leading.
10:24 AM
Dec 8, 2022
Political Heavyweights
Dwarka
Pabubha Manek
BJP
Mulubhai Kandoriya
Cong
Vs
Gujarat : BJP's Pabubha Manek, who is eyeing for third straight term is leading from Dwarka.
10:20 AM
Dec 8, 2022
Political Heavyweights
Morbi
Kantilal Arutiya
BJP
Jayanti Jerajbhai Patel
Cong
Vs
Gujarat : The ruling BJP is leading in Morbi, where more than 130 people were killed in a horrific bridge collapse on October 30.
10:18 AM
Dec 8, 2022

Congress candidate from Shimla Rural and former CM late Virbhadra Singh's son, Vikramaditya Singh leading with a total of 7233 votes.

10:17 AM
Dec 8, 2022

Early trends show Congress leading in 32 seats, BJP in 31 seats and Independent 4 in Himachal Pradesh.

10:12 AM
Dec 8, 2022
Political Heavyweights
Khatauli
Madan Bhaiya
RLD
Rajkumari
BJP
Vs
Uttar Pradesh : Neck-and-neck contest in Khatauli between RLD & BJP.
10:09 AM
Dec 8, 2022
Political Heavyweights
Rampur
Mohd. Asim Raja
SP
Akash Saxena
BJP
Vs
Uttar Pradesh : In UP’s Rampur seat, SP candidate Asim Raja is leading against BJP candidate Akash Saxena.
