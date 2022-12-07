Gujarat and HP Election Results 2022 LIVE: BJP heading towards landslide victory in Gujarat

New Delhi, Dec 08: The lotus is set to bloom in Gujarat with the BJP leading in over 140 seats while in Himachal Pradesh there is a neck-and-neck fight between the saffron party and Congress.
Exit polls have predicted a big win for the BJP in Gujarat which is eyeing its seventh consecutive term. While the contest in Gujarat has traditionally been between the BJP and Congress, it was three-cornered this time around with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) entering the poll arena.
Most of the pollsters for Himachal Pradesh which has been a swing state where both the Congress and the BJP have come to power, taking turns for the last 40 years has entrusted saffron party to lead it for the next five years, bucking a well-established trend.
BJP heading towards a landslide victory in Gujarat with the party leading on 149 of the 182 seats, as per the official EC trends.
BJP now leading on 149 seats in the state and Congress on far 18, as counting continues.
Congress leading on 33 and BJP on 31 seats as counting continues in the state with the majority mark being 35 as per EC trends
Gujarat model is being endorsed and accepted by people since 2000-2001. The model that we're presenting before the nation is being accepted. I congratulate the people & BJP of Gujarat. It's one of the biggest ever record in polling history: Parliamentary Affairs Min
Not right. Party witnessed good results in several areas, but not in others. It'll be our effort to see how situation can be improved where results are good & what can be done where it isn't as per expectation: Mukul Wasnik when asked that Cong is declining #GujaratElections pic.twitter.com/edtJQ6epGX— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2022
There is pro-incumbency in Gujarat. We are creating a new record in Gujarat as the people of the state have immense faith in PM Modi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on BJP gaining clear lead in Gujarat
BJP's Rivaba Jadeja now leading in Jamnagar North Assembly constituency of Gujarat, as per ECI trends
Independent candidates KL Thakur and Hiteshwar Singh lead in Nalagarh and Banjar Assembly constituencies, respectively
Congress candidate from Shimla Rural and former CM late Virbhadra Singh's son, Vikramaditya Singh leading with a total of 7233 votes. Counting continues.
BJP candidate from Morbi, Kantilal Amrutia leads with a total of 10,156 votes. He reportedly saved several people's lives during the Morbi bridge collapse in October.
Gujarat Celebrations at 'Shri Kamalam', the BJP office in Gandhinagar, as trends indicate the party's clear lead in the State elections— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2022
BJP-144, Congress-20, AAP-6 & Others-5, as per ECI trends. pic.twitter.com/rMv0WGlBcc
Early trends show BJP leading in 142 seats in Gujarat, as per ECI
In 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, BJP-30, Congress-30 in early leads, as per Election Commission
Assembly bypolls | BJP's Kedar Prasad Gupta leading in Kurhani, Bihar; Congress leader Anil Kumar Sharma leading in Sardarshahar, Rajasthan
Uttar Pradesh bypoll | Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Madan Bhaiya leads in Khatauli Assembly seat; BJP candidate trailing
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel leading with a total of 23,713 votes in his constituency Ghatlodia.
Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur leading with a total of 14,921 votes in his constituency Seraj.
AAP candidate Karshanbhai Karmur leading with a total of 4582 votes so far, in Jamnagar North. Congress' Bipendrasinh Chatursinh Jadeja trailing on second & BJP's Rivaba Jadeja on the third position. Counting on.
Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday headed for a second straight win from the urban constituency of Ghatlodia, where he had taken a comfortable lead of over 14,000 votes over his nearest rival.
Congress candidate from Shimla Rural and former CM late Virbhadra Singh's son, Vikramaditya Singh leading with a total of 7233 votes.
Early trends show Congress leading in 32 seats, BJP in 31 seats and Independent 4 in Himachal Pradesh.