Gujarat and HP Election Results 2022 LIVE: BJP heading towards landslide victory in Gujarat

New Delhi, Dec 08: The lotus is set to bloom in Gujarat with the BJP leading in over 140 seats while in Himachal Pradesh there is a neck-and-neck fight between the saffron party and Congress.

Exit polls have predicted a big win for the BJP in Gujarat which is eyeing its seventh consecutive term. While the contest in Gujarat has traditionally been between the BJP and Congress, it was three-cornered this time around with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) entering the poll arena.

Most of the pollsters for Himachal Pradesh which has been a swing state where both the Congress and the BJP have come to power, taking turns for the last 40 years has entrusted saffron party to lead it for the next five years, bucking a well-established trend.

