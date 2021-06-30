Gujarat: 35-year-old man claims 'Gang of Ghosts' harassing him, files complaint with police

Karnataka Excise minister Satish Jarkiholi spends night at grave yard: He reveals why he did so

Ahmedabad, June 30: A shocking case has come to light from the Panchmahal district of Gujarat, where the police have registered a complaint against two ghosts on Sunday morning, for harassing a man.

According to the complainant, he was confronted by a 'gang' of ghosts out of which two threatened to murder him.

The 35-year-old resident of a hamlet in Jambughoda taluka of the Panchmahals district ran to the police station, requesting police personnel to save his life.

Regardless of the strange request, the police were kind enough to save the man, who appeared to be mentally disturbed, from further distress and accepted his application.

Addressed to the police sub-inspector, the man's application explained how a gang of ghosts had approached him while he was busy working on his farm.

"He was very agitated. It was clear that he was behaving abnormally. We took down his application and showed it to help him calm down," PSI Mayanksinh Thakor told TOI.

Later, when the victim's family was contacted by police, they revealed that the man was undergoing psychiatric treatment and had not taken his medicine for the last 10 days.

The man has been referred to a medical professional and the family has been asked to ensure that he takes his medicines regularly so that such psychotic episodes do not occur again.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 30, 2021, 17:32 [IST]