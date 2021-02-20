YouTube
    Ahmedabad, Feb 20: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in Gujarat on Sunday to cast his vote in the municipal corporation election in Ahmedabad, the BJP said.

    Shah will cast his vote in Naranpura ward of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, the Gujarat BJP said in a release on Saturday.

    It said Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, currently under treatment for coronavirus at Ahmedabad''s UN Mehta Heart Hospital, will cast his vote in a polling booth in Anil Gyan Mandir School in his hometown Rajkot.

    Rupani had collapsed on stage while campaigning for the civic polls last Sunday and was detected with COVID-19 the next day.

    Elections to six municipal corporations in Gujarat will be held on Sunday, and results will be announced on February 23.

    Saturday, February 20, 2021, 23:07 [IST]
