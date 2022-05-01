GST revenue collection in April hits all-time high record of Rs 1.68 lakh crore

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 1: The Gross Goods and Services Tax, GST revenue collection has touched an all-time high of around 1.68 lakh crore rupees in April 2022. The total GST collection in April was one lakh 67 thousand 540 crore rupees. The GST collection in April this year is 25 thousand crore rupees more than the next highest collection of one lakh 42 thousand 95 crore rupees which was in March 2022.

Of the total GST collection in April this year, Central Goods and Services Tax, CGST collection is 33 thousand 159 crore rupees, State Goods and Services Tax, SGST is 41 thousand 793 crore rupees, Integrated Goods and Services Tax, IGST is 81 thousand 939 crore and cess is 10 thousand 649 crore rupees.

Finance Ministry said, the revenues for the month of April 2022 are 20 percent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, revenues from import of goods was 30 percent higher and the revenues from domestic transaction are 17 percent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

The Finance Ministry mentioned that for the first time Gross GST collection has crossed 1.5 lakh crore rupees mark.

Total number of e-way bills generated in the month of March 2022 was 7.7 crore, which is 13 percent higher than the 6.8 crore e-way bills generated in the month of February 2022, which reflects recovery of business activity at faster pace.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, May 1, 2022, 14:32 [IST]