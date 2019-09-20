GST Council cuts tax rate on hotel room tariffs; gives relief to outdoor catering

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Sep 20: The GST Council on Friday cut tax rate on hotel room tariffs, a move aimed at giving a boost to the hospitality sector.

The GST (goods and services tax) rate on hotel rooms with tariffs of up to Rs 7,500 per night has been cut to 12 per cent from the existing 18 per cent.

Similarly, the tax on room tariff of above Rs 7,500 has been slashed to 18 per cent from the existing 28 per cent. There will be no GST on room tariffs of below Rs 1,000 per night.

Commenting on the decision, Sanjay Sethi, CEO, Chalet Hotels said the reduction would give a major fillip to the hospitality and tourism industry and make hotels more competitive globally.

"For companies like Chalet, reduced taxation helps us focus our efforts on key aspects like fresh investments in portfolio expansion, job creation and creating sustainable green hotels," he said.

The GST Council has also agreed to lower tax rates on outdoor catering to 5 per cent, with the option to avail input tax credit.

Additionally, the GST Council has reportedly decided to increase the tax rate for caffeinated drinks to 28 per cent from 18 per cent. An additional 12 per cent cess would also be imposed on such beverages.