GST collections up by 16.6% to Rs 1.52 lakh crore in October, says Centre

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 01: The gross GST revenue collected in the month of October 2022 is Rs 1,51,718 crore of which CGST is Rs 26,039 crore, SGST is Rs 33,396 crore, IGST is Rs 81,778 crore (including Rs 37,297 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is Rs 10,505 crore (including Rs 825 crore collected on import of goods), which is second highest till date.

The government has settled Rs 37,626 crore to CGST and Rs 32,883 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. In addition, Centre has also settled Rs 22,000 crore on adhoc basis in the ratio of 50:50 between Centre and States. The total revenue of Centre and the States after regular as well as adhoc settlements in the month of October 2022 is Rs 74,665 crore for CGST and Rs 77,279 crore for the SGST.

GST collections up by 26% in September

The revenue for October 2022 is second highest monthly collection, next only to the collection in April 2022 and it is for the second time the gross GST collection has crossed Rs. 1.50 lakh crore mark. October also saw the second highest collection from domestic transactions, next only to April 2022. This is the ninth month and for eight months in a row now, that the monthly GST revenues have been more than the Rs 1.4 lakh crore mark. During the month of September 2022, 8.3 crore e-way bills were generated, which was significantly higher than 7.7 crore e-way bills generated in August 2022.

