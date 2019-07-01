GST collections in June dips below Rs 1 lakh crore, first time in FY20

  • search
    By PTI
    New Delhi, July 01: In signs of sluggish momentum in tax collections, Goods and Services Tax (GST) receipts in June fell to Rs 99,939 crore, down from over Rs 1 trillion in the previous month, the finance ministry said Monday.

    While the GST collections in June were lower than Rs 1,00,289 crore in May, they were higher than Rs 95,610 crore receipts in the same month of the previous year.

    The collections comprise of receipts by both the centre and state governments of GST, which had two years back amalgamated 17 different indirect tax levies.

    "The total gross GST revenue collected in the month of June, 2019 is Rs 99,939 crore of which Central-GST is Rs 18,366 crore, State-GST is Rs 25,343 crore, Integrated-GST is Rs 47,772 crore (including Rs 21,980 crore collected on imports) and cess is Rs 8,457 crore (including Rs 876 crore collected on imports)," the ministry said in a statement.

    Story first published: Monday, July 1, 2019, 17:35 [IST]
