GST collection rises 28 per cent to Rs 1.43 lakh crore in August

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 01: The gross GST revenue collected in the month of August 2022 is Rs 1,43,612 crore of which CGST is Rs 24,710 crore, SGST is Rs 30,951 crore, IGST is Rs 77,782 crore (including Rs 42,067 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 10,168 crore (including Rs 1,018 crore collected on import of goods).

The government has settled Rs 29,524 crore to CGST and Rs 25,119 crore to SGST from IGST. The total revenue of Centre and the States in the month of August 2022 after regular settlement is Rs 54,234 crore for CGST and Rs 56,070 crore for the SGST.

The revenues for the month of August 2022 are 28% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year of Rs 1,12,020 crore. During the month, revenues from import of goods was 57% higher and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) are 19% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

For six months in a row now, the monthly GST revenues have been more than the Rs 1.4 lakh crore mark. The growth in GST revenue till August 2022 over the same period last year is 33%, continuing to display very high buoyancy. This is a clear impact of various measures taken by the Council in the past to ensure better compliance. Better reporting coupled with economic recovery has been having positive impact on the GST revenues on a consistent basis. During the month of July 2022, 7.6 crore e-way bills were generated, which was marginally higher than 7.4 crore in June 2022 and 19% higher than 6.4 crore in June 2021.

The chart below shows trends in monthly gross GST revenues during the current year. The table shows the state-wise figures of GST collected in each State during the month of August 2022 as compared to August 2021.

Story first published: Thursday, September 1, 2022, 13:12 [IST]