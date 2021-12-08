CDS Rawat: The general who reduced militancy in Northeast and planned the surgical strikes

Group Captain who survived military chopper crash was awarded Shaurya Chakra this year

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 08: Indian Air Force's Group Captain Varun Singh, injured in the military chopper crash at Nilgiris today was awarded the Shaurya Chakra on this year's Independence Day.

He was awarded the Shaurya Chakra for saving his LCA Tejas fighter aircraft during an aerial emergency in 2020.

In the crash, India's first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat lost his life. With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident, the Indian Air Force said in a tweet.

Gp Capt Varun Singh SC, Directing Staff at DSSC with injuries is currently under treatment at Military Hospital, Wellington. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

Around noon today, an IAF Mi 17 V5 helicopter with a crew of 4 members carrying the CDS and 9 other passengers met with a tragic accident near Coonoor, TN, the IAF also said.

Group Captain Varun Singh SC, Directing Staff at DSSC with injuries is currently under treatment at Military Hospital, Wellington, the IAF also said.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 8, 2021, 19:25 [IST]