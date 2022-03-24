Group captain under scanner for accidental missile firing into Pakistan

New Delhi, Mar 24: In the ongoing inquiry by the Indian Air Force into the accidental firing of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile that crashed into Pakistan, the role of a group captain among others is under the scanner.

On March the missile crashed 124 kilometres into Pakistan. The IAF had incidentally tested the missile with the strike range extended from the original 290 kilometres to 350-400 kilometres at the Andaman and Nicobar Command.

The court of inquiry is examining the sequence of events as well as the acts of commission and commission that led to the lapse. Human error rather than a technical malfunction was responsible for the accidental launch of the missile from an IAF base in North India.

The group captain was in charge of the mobile command post of the BrahMos unit when the tactical missile was launched by mistake during a simulation exercise. The court is also reviewing the standard operating procedures for operations, maintain and inspection.

Story first published: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 11:08 [IST]