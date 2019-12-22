  • search
    Ground to air security deployed for Modi’s Ramlila Maidan rally

    New Delhi, Dec 22: In the wake of intelligence reports, there is ground to air security that has been put in place for the rally to be held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Ramlila Maidan.

    Modi would kick off the BJP's campaign for the forthcoming Delhi Assembly elections by addressing a rally. There are nearly 5,000 security and traffic personnel part of the security cover. In addition to this the National Security Guards, anti drone and anti aircraft squads have been positioned to guard the Prime Minister.

    A three layer security cover comprising officers from the Special Protection Group and the Delhi police would be in place during the rally. The SPF will form the inner layer of the security cover, while the security wing of the Delhi police will take charge of the middle layer security. The outer level would be managed by the local police, Mandeep Singh Randhawa said.

    All buildings around the venue have been sanitised. Further all those who attend the rally will have produce valid identification cards.

    In addition to this trained snipers have been deployed at the roof tops and they would identify trouble makers. Randhawa further said that Section 144 has not been imposed in Central Delhi or around Ramlila Maidan. The prohibitory orders are in place only in those areas around Red Fort.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 22, 2019, 8:48 [IST]
