Groom, dad arrives drunk for wedding, Bride’s family takes relatives Hostage and Demands Rs 3.5 Lakh

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Patna, June 26: A wedding ceremony is meant to be a happy occasion for family members but that was not the case in Bihar. It totally saw a dramatic turn of events when a groom and his dad turned up drunk for the wedding after which the marriage was called off.

The incident happened in Bihar's Samastipur district. Not only this, the wedding guests were also taken hostage by the bride's relatives. It is learnt that Surendra Mahto's son Suraj Kumar was to marry Om Prakash's daughter.

Suraj Kumar, the groom reached the venue of the wedding in a drunk state. When they went to complain to his father Surendra Mahto, they realised he was drunk too!

UP Lesbian couple seeks police protection to marry

According to report, the bride's father Om Prakash was left fuming and the family refused to marry the man.

The bride's relatives then took all the wedding guests hostage and released them only after the groom's family agreed to pay them Rs 50,000. The drunk groom and his father were also taken hostage by the bride's family. They released them only after the groom's family paid a ransom of 3.5 lakh to them.

During the commotion, the groom's sister managed to inform the police but she claimed that there was no action from the police.

The guests and the groom were finally released after coughing up Rs 3.5 lakh on the mediation of the panchayat.

Shaadi at gunpoint: Youth stalks Bhojpuri actress Ritu Singh, forcer her to marry

Many such cases, where the bride called off the wedding over dowry demands or drunk grooms have hit groom have hit headlines off late.

However, it is sad to see how a happy occasion of marriage gets turned into a dramatic stage.