Great tolerance, the CBI is sitting idle in Goa says its SP

New Delhi, Nov 03: The Central Bureau of Investigation team in Goa are facing a unique problem of no work. The team said that they have very little to do in the state.

The CBI said that the tolerance to corruption in Goa is very high and they have been sitting idle as no complaints are coming forward.

Adesh Kumar, SP of CBI Goa was quoted by ANI as saying that the tolerance to corruption among people of Goa is very high. We are sitting idle, as there is not a single complaint of bribery or disproportionate assets in the state against officers from the people for the past five years.

Goa | For the last 5 years, we have not received a single complaint of bribery or disproportionate assets here. That means there is no corruption in Goa... public tolerance towards corruption is very great. Central govt depts are not corrupt here: SP (CBI) Ashesh Kumar (02.11) pic.twitter.com/pa59H7Kocm — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2022

The last complaint received by the CBI unit was in the year 2018. Only three complaints have come to the CBI for investigation over the past three months.

For the past five years we have not received a single complaint about bribery. We have not got a single complaint about disproportionate assets. That means there is no corruption in Goa. People are quite satisfied, Kumar said at an event to observe Vigilance Awareness Week.

"We are sitting idle in Goa because there is no participation from public or press in Goa," he also said.

"We only have five investigation officers. Because there is no generation of work there is a small office. If there are more cases then more officers may be posted," he also added.

This year the complaints that came were referred by banks he said. Two were referred by the Canara Bank for fraud and the third is a minor complaint of sufficient provident fund not being made by the company he added.

"I assure there is no reason to be afraid...We can take suo moto action. But we have to receive information at least. If a person is being asked for a bribe, how would we know," Kumar said.

Story first published: Thursday, November 3, 2022, 13:19 [IST]