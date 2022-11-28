YouTube
    Great news says PM Modi after two Cheetahs are re-introduced into the forest

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 28: Two female Cheetahs part of the eight brought from Namibia to re-introduce the big cat in the forests of India have been released into a bigger enclosure at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. The release happened after the Cheetahs completed a mandatory quarantine period of 30 days.

    News agency ANI reported that they were initially kept in small enclosures to help them acclimatise and as part of an international protocol system that wild animals must be isolated for a month before and after being shifted to a different country in order to prevent the spread of any infectious virus.

    2 cheetahs being released to a bigger enclosure for further adaptation to the habitat after the mandatory quarantine, at Kuno National Park
    2 cheetahs being released to a bigger enclosure for further adaptation to the habitat after the mandatory quarantine, at Kuno National Park. PTI Photo

    Eight Cheetahs, three males and five females were flown in from Africa as part of the Indian government's efforts to re-establish the speedy carnivore in India.

    In 1952, the Cheetahs were declared extinct after the last surviving big cat was killed by hunters.

    The release on Sunday came nine days after a male-Oban- was allowed into the larger enclosure and eleven days after brothers Freddie and Elton were also shipped. The remaining four-three females and a male will soon be moved. The females were shifted after a leopard living in the larger enclosure was relocated.

    "Great news!" prime minister Narendra Modi had tweeted after Freddie and Elton were shifted to the larger containment area.

    Last week DFO Verma said that a team of experts had been called in as the animal was dodging forest officials for the past four months. J S Chauhan the principal chief conservator, Madhya Pradesh said that this month the Cheetahs were adapting to their new home very well.

    This was underlined by Freddie and Elton, making their first kill within 24 hours of their release. The duo hunted down and killed a spotted deer. "We are enthralled and happy... Elton and Freddie are killing prey and enjoying the bigger enclosure without any stress. Now, Oban has been released," Chauhan said.

    He also said that the Cheetah's progress was being monitored by high-resolution cameras positioned at the various places across the 98 acre enclosure. Each animal also has been fitted with radio collars which help in tracking its movements. The Cheetahs are monitored day and night, Chauhan also said.

    forest released cheetah

    Story first published: Monday, November 28, 2022, 12:47 [IST]
