Gratitude to PM Modi says Barbados PM as India’s COVID-19 vaccines reach millions worldwide

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 05: India's vaccine diplomacy continues in full swing and now Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 100,000 doses of Oxford-AstraZenneca anti COVID-19 vaccine.

In a letter to PM Modi, Mottley said, " on behalf of my government and people, I wish to express gratitude to you, your government and the people of the Republic of India for the most generous donation of the Covishield vaccine.

PM Mottley also write, "the Minister of Health and Wellness and the Chief Medical Officer both have confirmed that the vaccine has been approved for use in Barbados and will be administered in accordance with the manufacturers' guidelines."

India is expected to supply at least 16 million doses to at least 60 countries by March, while Delhi has a list of nearly 152 nations asking for the coronavirus vaccine.