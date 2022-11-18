Grandma can't contain delight after getting make-up on | Video

India

oi-Nitesh Jha

New Delhi, Nov 18: Older generations are treasure trove of expressions. What they feel is often what they show. So when an old lady looked at herself after her make-up was done and openly showed how delighted she was, the video sure had to go viral.

In the video, one can see that an old woman was sitting on a chair patiently waiting for her turn to get her make-up done. From the look of the video, one can guess that everyone is getting dressed up for a wedding or a celebration. The old woman too is dressed in a pink lehenga.

When the makeup artist asks the woman what she kind of make-up does she want, she replies quite cutely, "Kuch nahi chahiye mereko bas thoda sa, halksa sa. Main toh aise hi theek hoon (I don't want much, just a little. I am pretty good without it (makeup) as well).

Ragging rage: Law student thrashed, abused and assaulted in room | Viral Video

However, when she looked at herself in the mirror after the make-up, her reaction was priceless and is now winning the hearts of netizens.

The video was shared on Instagram by Jasmeen Kaur with the caption: "Listen to her reaction after the makeup."

The video has so far garnered over 1 million views with nearly 6 thousand views.

Several users commented on the viral post.

Have a look at the comments:

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, November 18, 2022, 17:12 [IST]