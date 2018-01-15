Grand welcome awaits Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Amethi, Lucknow

Rahul Gandhi will make a two-day visit to his constituency Amethi on Monday for the first time after being elected as Congress president. The party has planned a grand welcome for him along the route from Lucknow, through Rae Bareli, to Amethi.

The newly elected Congress chief has planned to touch each of the five Assembly segments that fall under it to interact with the public and party workers.

The 47-year-old Congress leader is likely to hold road shows at nearly seven places in Amethi. He will also be visiting the Hanuman Mandir and eat khichdi, specially prepared for Makar Sankranti.

He will reach Salon via Rae Bareli at around 12:30 pm and address the public at Salon Nagar Panchayat. From Salon, he will proceed to Amethi, and then go to Munshiganj guest house, according to senior UP Congress leader Akhilesh Singh.

On January 16, at around 10:30 am, Rahul Gandhi is likely to interact with the public at Musafirkhana, and then proceed to Jais, Jagdishpur and Mohanganj.

"People of Amethi are quite excited about the visit of Rahul Gandhi. This is the first Amethi visit of Rahul Gandhi after he became the Congress president. People are looking forward to welcome him," Mr Singh said.

Congress spokesman Amar Nath told news agency PTI that the new party president knows the state well.

"He has a personal rapport with party leaders and workers in Uttar Pradesh... we are ready to work hard with him in the field," he said.

"The Congress will definitely work out ways and means to galvanise the party in Uttar Pradesh in order to make a big impact in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls," he added.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly has 403 seats. In the last assembly elections, the Congress managed to win just seven seats, its lowest ever in the state. But what came as a bigger shock was its dismal show in Amethi and Rae Bareli, which had long been nurtured by the Gandhi family.

