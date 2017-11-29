Grand Stupid Thought: PM Modi on Rahul Gandhi’s Gabbar Singh Tax jibe

Continuing his high decibel campaign in poll-bound Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday for describing GST as 'Gabbar Singh Tax', saying those who looted the country could only think of dacoits.

"Victory and defeat are a part of life. There was a time when our party would distribute sweets when we saved our deposits. These things happen in a democracy, Congress should not be consumed by such hatred," he said.

"During UP elections two leaders set forth to campaign and media went overboard in glorifying them. They wrote that Modi is finished. The result is for everyone to see. And, what did these two leaders do in UP? They called Gujaratis donkeys," PM Modi said in Navsari while referring to the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh where Congress forged an alliance with Samajwadi Party.However, BJP claimed a landslide victory eventually.

There are three elections going on- one in UP local bodies, one in Gujarat and the third one for the Congress President. In the first two the BJP will surely win. And in the third one, no one except one family will win, he said.

Attacking Congress over Doklam issue, PM Narendra Modi, while speaking to the people of Navsari, said, "On the issue of Doklam my question to Congress is clear - Why do you believe the Chinese and not our army and our foreign ministry?"

PM Modi made another reference to Rahul Gandhi's branding of GST as "Gabbar Singh" tax. "When we remember people, we remember Mahatma Gandhi, Lord Buddha, Sardar Patel, Netaji Bose, Bhagat Singh but they remember Gabbar Singh.

What more can I say about their thought process," he said.

"The Congress version of GST places salt, which a poor person wants with expensive cigarettes and alcohol. How can I allow this? Our fight is for giving the poor their rights while Congress fights for the interests of the rich," he said.

"I fail to understand how someone can mock Swachh Bharat Mission and surgical strikes," he said while referring to the grand old party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed four back to back rallies in poll-bound Gujarat today, where assembly elections will be held on December 9 and 14.

The polling for the two-phase elections in the state, having total 182 assembly seats, will take place on December 9 and 14 and votes will be counted on December 18.

OneIndia News