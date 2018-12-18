Goyal tweets about stable bottles on Train 18; And this is how China responds

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 18: India's first engine-less train - set a speed record of 180 kmph during a test run thus officially becoming the fastest train in the country.

Taking to Twitter, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal shared a video on social media highlighting the level of engineering that went into this 'Make in India' project.

The video shows two water bottles, partially full, placed side-by-side on the tray. Even though the train is moving at top speed, the bottles remain firm on the tray indicating the level of stability of the coaches, which is something that travellers experience only in the world's best high-speed trains.

Also Read | All you need to know about India's first engine-less train

"जोर स्पीड का झटका धीरे से लगा: Train 18 exceeds 180kmph during trial. The stability of water bottles at this speed is testament to the quality of workmanship and design of our engineers," wrote Goyal on Twitter while sharing the video.

जोर स्पीड का झटका धीरे से लगा: Train 18 exceeds 180kmph during trial. The stability of water bottles at this speed is testament to the quality of workmanship and design of our engineers pic.twitter.com/CImC49ljgm — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) December 2, 2018

Meanwhile, responding to it People's Daily of China came up with its own video with a "coin to balance on the top of a pen!" on a high-speed Chinese train on Monday.

Just how steady is China's high-speed train? Well, steady enough for a coin to balance on the top of a pen! pic.twitter.com/ptb3M3GebQ — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) December 17, 2018

A Swedish man named Ola Von Koskull claimed he shot the video during his Chinese business trip and then uploaded it onto Youtube on 14 March this year.

In the video, the Swede successfully balanced a coin on the window sill of a train traveling at 300 km/h(186ml/h) for nearly 8 minutes, and has gained widespread admiration on video portals like Youtube and its Chinese counterpart Youku.