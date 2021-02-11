Govt warns against fake website offering COVID-19 vaccine for Rs 4k-6k

Canada dials India for COVID-19 vaccine, Delhi says will do its best

New Delhi, Feb 11: The government on Thursday warned people against a website impersonating the official website of the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

The fake website 'mohfw.xyz' claims to offer COVID-19 vaccine for Rs 4,000-6,000.

"This is a fake website, for any information, please visit 'https://www.mohfw.gov.in/'," a tweet by PIB Fact Check's Twitter handle said.

Meanwhile, India has became the fastest country in the world to achieve over 70 lakh vaccinations against COVID-19 in only 26 days.

It took 27 days for the US and 48 days for the UK. Union Health Ministry said, a total of over 70 lakh 17 thousand people have been administered COVID-19 vaccines in the country so far. More than four lakh five thousand people were inoculated with COVID vaccine doses in the last 24 hours.

The number of beneficiaries being vaccinated every day has shown a progressive increase. The Ministry said, 13 States and Union Territories have vaccinated over 65 per cent of the registered health care workers.

Bihar leads with over 79 per cent of the registered health care workers vaccinated. Seven States and UTs have reported less than 40 per cent vaccinations of the registered health care workers.

Puducherry has recorded the lowest vaccination performance of 17.5 per cent.