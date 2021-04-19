In memory of famers who died during protests, RLD to build memorial

Govt trying to use coronavirus as excuse to quell protest against agri laws, allege farmer leaders

India

pti-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 19: Farmer unions protesting the Centre''s three contentious farm laws at Delhi''s borders alleged on Monday the government was trying to "use coronavirus as an excuse to quell their agitation".

The Sunyukta Kisan Morcha, a joint forum of farmer unions, also said the date for their proposed march to Parliament is yet to be decided.

"The government is trying to use coronavirus as an excuse to quell farmers'' protest. They used the same trick last year. We will not let it happen," farmer leader Yogendra Yadav alleged during a press conference at Delhi''s Singhu border.

He said, "The government''s hypocrisy on coronavirus has been exposed. Ministers and leaders have been holding election rallies. They have no right to question others."

Yadav said immunisation camps were being set up at all farmer protest sites for those willing to take the vaccine jabs. Oxymeters and ambulances are being arranged, health facilities are being ramped up, he said.

Fight against coronavirus, not farmers: Samyukta Kisan Morcha to govt

An an awareness campaign will be conducted to encourage farmers to weak mask and a pamphlet on measures to keep virus at bay will be distributed, Yadav said.

Another leader said the farmers protest sites at Delhi''s border have not reported "coronavirus cases in large numbers" so far. "These are open, well ventilated spaces. These protest sites are not COVID-19 hotspots," he said.