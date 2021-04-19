YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    farmers protest

    Govt trying to use coronavirus as excuse to quell protest against agri laws, allege farmer leaders

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 19: Farmer unions protesting the Centre''s three contentious farm laws at Delhi''s borders alleged on Monday the government was trying to "use coronavirus as an excuse to quell their agitation".

    The Sunyukta Kisan Morcha, a joint forum of farmer unions, also said the date for their proposed march to Parliament is yet to be decided.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "The government is trying to use coronavirus as an excuse to quell farmers'' protest. They used the same trick last year. We will not let it happen," farmer leader Yogendra Yadav alleged during a press conference at Delhi''s Singhu border.

    He said, "The government''s hypocrisy on coronavirus has been exposed. Ministers and leaders have been holding election rallies. They have no right to question others."

    Yadav said immunisation camps were being set up at all farmer protest sites for those willing to take the vaccine jabs. Oxymeters and ambulances are being arranged, health facilities are being ramped up, he said.

    Fight against coronavirus, not farmers: Samyukta Kisan Morcha to govtFight against coronavirus, not farmers: Samyukta Kisan Morcha to govt

    An an awareness campaign will be conducted to encourage farmers to weak mask and a pamphlet on measures to keep virus at bay will be distributed, Yadav said.

    Another leader said the farmers protest sites at Delhi''s border have not reported "coronavirus cases in large numbers" so far. "These are open, well ventilated spaces. These protest sites are not COVID-19 hotspots," he said.

    MORE farmers protest NEWS

    Read more about:

    farmers protest

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X