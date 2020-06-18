Govt to tell private mobile companies to reduce dependancy on Chinese equipment

New Delhi, June 18: With tensions escalating, the Department of Telecommunication is set to convey to BSNL that no Chinese equipment should be used by the state run company.

BSNL will be asked to re-work its tender and the government would also impress upon the private sector mobile operators to reduce dependancy on Chinese equipment.

This means that Chinese vendors such as Huawei could be kept out of the 5G equipment business in the country, where the bids are currently postponed.

It is not yet clear whether these moves come in the wake of the violent skirmish at the Galwan Valley on Monday. Huawei has for long suspected to be an enterprise of the People's Liberation Army. This has always raised concerns about the intent of the company and its activities in India.

It may be recalled that last year, the National Security Council Secretariat had discussed about restricting access to company and contractors from certain other countries in both the strategic sector and certain parts of the country. Looking at the ongoing developments, this may be revived after being put on the back-burner.