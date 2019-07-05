  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Govt to focus on artificial intelligence & robotics to provide high-paying jobs

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, July 5: The government will focus on imparting new-age skills in areas like artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, big data, 3-D printing, virtual reality and robotics to equip youth to take up high-paying jobs, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Friday.

    Govt to focus on artificial intelligence & robotics to provide high-paying jobs
    Representational Image

    Presenting the Budget, India's first full-time woman finance minister referred to the concept of 'Kayakave Kailasa' (work is worship) to highlight that the government enables about 10 million youths to take up industry relevant skill training through the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, helping create a large pool of skilled manpower.

    What is One Nation One Grid that Nirmala Sitharaman proposed in Union Budget 2019

    Pointing out that demographic trends world-wide show that major economies will face severe labour shortages in the future, Sitharaman said: "To prepare our youth to also take up jobs overseas, we will increase focus on skill-sets needed abroad including language training.

    We will also lay focus on new-age skills like artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, big data, 3-D printing, virtual reality and robotics."

    More ROBOTIC News

    Read more about:

    robotic artificial intelligence budget 2019 nirmala sitharaman

    Story first published: Friday, July 5, 2019, 14:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 5, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue