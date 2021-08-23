Govt to brief all political parties on developments in Afghanistan

US President Biden warns of IS threat to Kabul evacuation

New Delhi, Aug 23: The Modi government will soon brief all political parties about the Afghanistan situation and India's evacuation plans confirmed External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday.

Making the announcement on twitter, Jaishankar said, "In view of developments in Afghanistan, PM @narendramodi has instructed that MEA brief Floor Leaders of political parties."

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs @JoshiPralhad will be intimating further details. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 23, 2021

"Minister of Parliamentary Affairs @JoshiPralhad will be intimating further details," he added.

The government's briefing is expected to focus on its evacuation mission from Afghanistan as well as its assessment of the situation in that country.

With six flights of the Indian Air Force and Air India undertaking missions in Afghanistan, the number of Indians evacuated from the war torn country has crossed 700. Two more flights would be flying into Kabul today to evacuate more Indians.

India brought back 146 of its nationals in four different flights from Qatar''s capital Doha, days after they were evacuated from Afghanistan by NATO and American aircraft in view of the deteriorating security situation in the war-torn country.

The Taliban seized control of Kabul on August 15. Within two days of the Taliban''s capture of Kabul, India evacuated 200 people, including the Indian envoy and other staffers of its embassy in the Afghan capital.

The first evacuation flight brought back over 40 people, mostly staffers at the Indian embassy, on August 16.

The second aircraft evacuated around 150 people including Indian diplomats, officials, security personnel and some stranded Indians from Kabul on August 17.

The Taliban swept across Afghanistan this month, seizing control of almost all key towns and cities, including Kabul, in the backdrop of the withdrawal of the US forces.

External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval have been monitoring the operation to bring back those stranded from Afghanistan.