Govt's action against Covid saved lives, says President

New Delhi, Jan 29: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said that timely decisions taken by the Centre saved the lives of lakhs of citizens adding that the new coronavirus cases were going down rapidly.

Addressing the the joint sitting of Parliament, Kovind said "timely decision taken by the government saved the lives of lakhs of citizens. Today the number of new Covid-19 cases is going down rapidly. The number of recoveries is very high".

"India is conducting world's largest vaccination drive against Covid-19, with two domestic vaccines. We're also distributing vaccines to different countries and being praised for it," he added.

Highlighting that this session amid the prevailing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic was essential, President added that all Members of Parliament (MPs) were present with a message and trust that however tough the challenges were, neither they nor the country would stop.